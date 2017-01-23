PacketFence v6.5 released 2017-01-23 (7 days)

The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of PacketFence v6.5.0. This is a major release with new features, enhancements and important bug fixes. This release is considered ready for production use and upgrading from previous versions is strongly advised.

Here are the changes included in this release:

New Features

Twilio support as authentication source (PR#1951)

New Redis driven cache for NTLM (Active Directory) 802.1X authentications (PR#1885)

New Firewall SSO for WatchGuard (PR#1851)

Syslog based SSO support for Palo Alto firewalls (PR#1859)

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch support (PR#1816)

New syslog receiver to update the iplog from Infoblox and ISC DHCP syslog lines (PR#1868)

Can now specify specific ports for passthroughs (#1078/PR#1926)

Enhancements

Added a RADIUS filter scope for VoIP devices (PR#1807)

Ability to customize the OU in which the machine account will be created (#1927)

Added new routes service to manage static routes (PR#1891)

Added an authentication source that prompts for the password of a predefined user (PR#1810)

Added Aruba webauth documentation (PR#1949)

Eduroam authentication sources can now match rule (PR#1940)

Maintenance patching can now use git in order to ignore files that shouldn't be patched via the maintenance script (#807/PR#1931)

Can now print multiple guest passes per page without the AUP in the administration interface (#1409/PR#1930)

Allow to whitelist unregistered devices from violations (#1278/PR#1929)

Changed password.valid_from default value to "0000-00-00 00:00:00" so its value is valid across the whole application (#1920/PR#1922)

Added Percona xtrabackup restore procedure documentation (#1646/PR#1919)

Added a way to track if files backups and database backup succeeded (PR#1904)

pfmon will not register and start a process for disabled task (PR#1899)

Added a way to define two different ports for disconnect and CoA (PR#1894)

Configurator database step now takes care of mysql_secure_installation (PR#1878)

Improved clustering guide for MariaDB and systemd (PR#1875)

Added a portal module action to skip other actions (PR#1869)

Reduced p0f CPU usage (PR#1867)

Updated collectd in order to have new graphs (PR#1863)

Do not "match" a rule if "requested" action if not configured in it (#1858/PR#1861)

Improved monit checks accuracy (PR#1849)

Rate limited the DHCP listener processes to prevent specific devices from performing a denial of service on the DHCP listening processes (#1722/PR#1845)

Improved performance of radacct database table cleanup (PR#1839)

Email templates can now be specified on a per-portal basis (#1322/PR#1823)

Added CLI login support for HP Procurve switches (#1710)

Added support for Ruckus SmartZone using web auth enforcement

Revamped default colours of the captive portal to a more neutral/grayish theme

Bug Fixes

Fixed iplog rotation retention configuration not always using the right param (#1896)

Reworked and "simplified" the logic of filtering authentication source for a realm (PR#1943)

Ability to customize the OU in which the machine account will be created (#1927/PR#1928)

Now limiting dates to 2038-01-18 in admin interface (#1126/PR#1923)

Remove unused configfile database table (PR#1902)

Enable haproxy on portal interface (PR#1893)

Prevent logging failure from making a process die (#1734/PR#1862)

pfmon should run on every server in active-active (#1852/PR#1853)

Removed the use of pf::cache::cached (#695/PR#1820)

Removed error when we receive a RADIUS request to test the RADIUS status (PR#1803)

Refactored pf::node::node_register to add return code and status code/message (#1797/PR#1798)

Removed unused traplog database table (#367/PR#1785)

RADIUS disconnect doesn't work on the Ruckus switch module (#1971/PR#1988)

See the complete list of changes and the UPGRADE.asciidoc file for notes about upgrading.